Solid problems for the White House! Americans blame Trump for inflation ahead of midterm elections

The majority of Americans associate the acceleration of inflation with the policies of President Donald Trump, a Reuters/Ipsos survey shows. In total, 78% of those surveyed believe that the administration's actions have contributed to the price increase, which is outpacing income growth.

Among those who identify as Republicans, this share is 64%, and among people without party preferences - 76%. Most participants point to import tariffs as the main reason for higher prices.

In total, 54% of respondents say that their expenses have increased significantly in the past year. Another 30% reported less growth, and 10% reported no change. Among Republicans, 57% said their expenses were growing faster than wages.

Discontent extends to everyday spending

Dissatisfaction with the administration’s handling of inflation reached 68% among all respondents and 40% among Republicans. About 63% of respondents said they were going out to restaurants less often, and 56% were cutting back on entertainment or streaming services.

The average retail price of gasoline in the United States has reached $4.36 per gallon, up from $3.11 a year earlier. Diesel fuel sells for an average of $6.28 per gallon.

The data puts under pressure one of Trump’s key campaign promises from 2024 – to control inflation and lower prices “from day one” of his presidency. The survey was conducted online among 4,506 American adults.

Trump vows to campaign in about 35 key races

At a White House dinner with congressional Republicans, Trump said he would campaign heavily in support of the party's candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The president promised multiple visits to states where close races are expected.

“I'll be with you 100 percent all the way through November,” Trump said.

He identified about 35 races as crucial for control of Congress. “It all comes down to 35 races. We'll see if we can make it a win for everyone," the president added.

Trump has already taken part in events in Texas and South Carolina and said he plans a campaign trip to Alaska to support Senator Dan Sullivan. He said he will also campaign for several gubernatorial candidates, but his main focus will be on the Senate and House of Representatives.

The president's activity comes against a backdrop of low public approval. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on August 31, 33% of Americans approved of his job performance - the lowest level in his political career according to the agency and the third consecutive month at that level.

Sources: bta.bg, internazionale.it