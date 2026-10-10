BMW will not extend the lease for the official car of the new speaker of the parliament in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, Tobias Rausch from the “Alternative for Germany“. The decision comes immediately after his election to the post.

The car company did not give a specific reason. BMW confirmed its refusal to extend the lease, but stated that as a rule it does not comment publicly on individual customer and business relationships.

Until the contract expires, Rausch will use a BMW 7 Series, which was the official car of his predecessor from the Christian Democratic Union. The limousine has been in operation for about nine months and has traveled more than 50,000 kilometers. The lease expires in November, and the speaker of parliament is entitled to a representative car and a personal driver.

The decision comes after Rausch's election

Tobias Rausch is the first politician from the “Alternative for Germany“ to head a regional parliament in the history of the Federal Republic. The party won the regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt, but did not receive an absolute majority.

BMW's refusal coincides with public statements by the company's director Milan Nedelkovic. In an interview with “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ he described right-wing populism and extreme nationalism as “poison“ for the German economy, which is heavily dependent on international trade.

„Anyone who insists on isolation and closing the borders is not acting in the interests of Germany as an economic center“, said Milan Nedelkovic.

The regional leader of the „Alternative for Germany“ in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Sigmund, criticized the automaker's decision. According to him, BMW's behavior „has nothing to do with democratic principles“.

A „Simson“ moped instead of a company limousine

Sigmund demonstratively announced that he would arrive for the provincial prime minister's election in December on a retro „Simson“ moped. He also used the vehicle during his election campaign.

There is already a separate controversy surrounding the choice of moped. The Jewish heirs of the founders of the brand “Simson“ have banned “Alternative for Germany“ from using the brand name for political purposes.

If a new car is not found by the end of November, Tobias Rausch may temporarily be left without a company vehicle. The article does not state whether another car company has offered a replacement lease.

Sources: novini.bg, n-tv.de, t-online.de