Water cannons and tear gas! Clashes and arson during protest in Brussels

About 30,000 people took part in a national strike in Brussels against the Belgian government's economic policy, police said. Separate demonstrations were held in the Belgian capital against rising living costs and planned budget cuts.

During the workers' march in the city center, clashes broke out between youths and riot police. Law enforcement officers used water cannons and tear gas.

Dozens of young people wearing masks and black clothes threw stones and rocks at police in the area of the central station. There were also several arson attacks, including on a pile of bicycles and electric scooters for rent.

The peaceful march was organized by two major Belgian unions. Union leaders said that "the rioters had nothing to do with their demonstration." Union members and their supporters were mostly dressed in red or green.

The protests are part of a wider budget dispute

The strike came as Prime Minister Bart De Wever's government tries to finalize next year's budget. The government plans to cut 10 billion euros over the next few years to curb the high budget deficit and public debt.

The coalition partners are negotiating an agreement on budget cuts, with a deadline of October 13. The unions are instead demanding higher taxes for the highest earners. They are opposing cuts to healthcare and an increase in value-added tax.

Students from Belgium's French-speaking community also protested in Brussels. They expressed their disagreement with cuts to the education budget.

The current tension follows a week of clashes in Liege. Public gatherings were banned there after students clashed with police and shops were damaged. More than 200 people were arrested and dozens of police officers were injured.

Sources: news.bg