Mayor Klitschko: Evacuate!! Kiev goes into survival mode

Kiev is going into “survival mode“ due to increased Russian attacks on energy and transport infrastructure. This was stated by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, in a conversation with journalists from AFP.

Klitschko indicated that people who have relatives or friends outside Kiev can temporarily leave the city. However, he specified that a complete evacuation of the capital is not being discussed.

“This would be the best scenario for Putin - if we all leave and leave him our empty cities and the whole country“, Klitschko said.

The statement comes after weeks of increased attacks on facilities related to electricity supply and transport. The lack of electricity and water, as well as disruptions in transport services, call into question the functioning of the city of millions.

Pontoon crossings due to strikes on bridges

According to Klitschko, the connection between the left and right banks of the Dnieper River is one of the key factors for the functioning of Kiev. According to him, due to shelling on important bridges over the river, the city authorities are organizing pontoon crossings.

“The connection between the left and right banks of the Dnieper River is one of the key factors for the city's ability to function“, the mayor said.

Klitschko has made similar warnings before, which have drawn criticism. Now he emphasizes that this is a possible temporary departure of people who have somewhere to go, and not an organized full evacuation of Kiev.

Four killed in latest shelling

Four people were killed and 19 were injured in Russian shelling in Kiev on Thursday. Of the injured, 13 were taken to hospitals.

AFP reports that since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, at least 534 Kiev residents have been victims of the attacks. 189 of them have died since the beginning of 2026.

According to UN data, at least 17,000 people have died in four and a half years of full-scale war in Ukraine.

Sources: news.bg