Storm season! Two powerful hurricanes threaten US and Mexico

Two powerful hurricanes are simultaneously threatening coastal areas of North America. "Isaias" has reached a category three and is heading for the border between the US states of Alabama and Florida, while "Simon" strengthens in the Pacific Ocean before its expected approach to Mexico.

"Isaias" is carrying sustained winds of about 120 mph. The US National Hurricane Center predicts that the storm will make landfall late Friday between Alabama and Florida. The most serious consequences are expected in the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi.

In some coastal areas, sea levels could rise by 1.8-2.7 meters. Warnings are for destructive winds, heavy rains, flooding and possible tornadoes. Authorities have ordered evacuations in some of the threatened areas, and Alabama and Florida have declared a state of emergency in dozens of counties.

“Preparations to protect life and property must be completed today“, the National Hurricane Center warned.

“Isaias“ is expected to weaken quickly after reaching land, but rainfall will continue through the weekend. Parts of southern Alabama and southwestern Georgia are forecast to receive between 10 and 20 centimeters of rain, with some areas seeing more.

„Simon“ threatens Mexican coast

In the eastern Pacific Ocean, Hurricane „Simon“ has strengthened to a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of about 155 km/h. The storm is moving toward Mexico's Pacific coast, including the states of Jalisco and Colima, and is expected to strengthen further in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center said „Simon“ could reach hurricane force before making landfall. Mexico has issued a hurricane warning from Punta Mita north to San Blas, and the forecast indicates that the center of the storm could pass near or over the west and central coast on Sunday.

Authorities in the state of Jalisco suspended classes in 22 coastal municipalities and began evacuations from threatened areas. The tourism sector in Puerto Vallarta has been urged to provide safe accommodation for visitors and employees.

Expected rainfall in southwestern Mexico is between 20 and 38 centimeters, and in some places it could reach 63 centimeters. This creates a risk of flooding and landslides, especially in areas with steep terrain. The US Embassy urged tourists to avoid beaches and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com