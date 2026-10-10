Double tornado destroys school, injures people in Sicily

A double tornado caused serious damage in the Marsala area in western Sicily. The two waterspouts formed in front of the port, reached the coast and affected buildings, cars, crops, trees and power lines, the Bulgarian National Radio reported. In the Petrosino area, a car was swept into a ravine, and the two people in it were seriously injured and were urgently transported to Palermo.

The hardest hit was a school in Marsala, which, according to the Bulgarian National Radio, was completely destroyed. There were 273 students in the building. Teachers and staff managed to take them to a more protected area before the tornado passed. Some of the children suffered abrasions and minor injuries.

The data on the number of injured varies depending on the source. Bulgarian National Radio reports dozens of injured and two people in serious condition. ANSA reports that nine people were examined at the hospital in Marsala - six children and three adults, and their injuries were minor. The Italian Civil Protection Service reports about 300 evacuated students and eight slightly injured.

An emergency protocol has been activated at the hospital in Marsala due to the injured. According to ANSA, the two people in the car that fell into the ravine near Petrosino were taken to a medical facility, while the other injured received medical care on the spot or in the hospital.

“What happened will remain in Italian meteorological history due to the extraordinary power of the tornadoes“, said meteorologist Federico Brescia.

Similar water tornadoes were also observed near the island of Favignana, opposite Marsala, but they remained above the sea and did not cause damage. In the affected areas, the assessment of damage to buildings, road infrastructure, cars and agricultural areas continues.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, ansa.it