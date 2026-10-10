Saudi coalition destroys 136 Houthi targets

The Saudi-led coalition announced that it is conducting a large-scale operation against the Houthi movement in Yemen, reporting the destruction of 136 military targets. The offensive is aimed at the manpower and military capacity of the Iranian-backed fighters.

“We are conducting large-scale operations targeting the manpower and military capacity“ of the Houthi movement, a coalition spokesman said. He said the forces were working to disrupt and destroy the group's ballistic missile network and were providing 24/7 air support to Yemeni government forces.

Reports of strikes in Saada

The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV channel reported Saudi missile strikes in Saada province in northwestern Yemen. Reports of damage and casualties in the strikes have not been independently confirmed.

Fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in September after the militants seized coastal areas along the Red Sea in a lightning offensive. Saudi Arabia supports the Yemeni government, while the Houthis are supported by Iran.

Over 400 dead since the start of the operation

Six people have been killed this week in attacks on Saudi airports, for which the Houthis have claimed responsibility. Against this background, fighting in Yemen continues, with the death toll exceeding 400 since the start of the operation by government forces with air support from Riyadh.

Earlier, a military source from the Yemeni government forces announced the start of a large-scale operation to recapture the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The waterway connects Asia with Europe via the Suez Canal and is of key importance for shipping between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Sources: bta.bg