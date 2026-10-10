Trump Promises Quick Settlement of Ukraine, Iran Conflicts

US President Donald Trump said he expects the conflicts with Iran and between Russia and Ukraine to be settled in the near future. He made the statement during a speech in Syracuse, New York.

“We will do it. Russia and Ukraine - we will do it and it will be done quickly“, Trump said. In his speech, he linked the promise of a quick settlement to Washington's broader diplomatic efforts, but did not provide specific timelines or parameters for a possible agreement.

The Talk with Putin and the Diesel Deal

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on October 9. The US president described the conversation as “very successful“ and said that the two had reached an agreement on supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets.

The Kremlin reported that during the conversation, considerable attention was paid to the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The situation around Iran was also discussed, as well as various aspects of US-Russian relations.

The diesel deal comes against the backdrop of pressure on the US administration due to high fuel prices. The Associated Press described the agreement as a sharp change from the previous policy of pressure on Moscow due to the war in Ukraine.

No roadmap for negotiations presented

Moscow says it is ready to continue talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was no “roadmap” yet, but that Russia was counting on the resumption of trilateral dialogue with the United States and Ukraine.

No new ceasefire agreement has been announced yet, nor has a date been set for the resumption of trilateral talks. Trump’s statement remains a political statement until the specific terms of the two conflicts are made public.

Sources: apnews.com, axios.com