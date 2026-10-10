The Russia-US diesel deal shows the potential for economic cooperation and could bring benefits to people around the world. This was stated by Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.

“Cooperation between Russia and the United States in the field of energy and economics continues and will benefit world markets and world peace“, Dmitriev said.

He recalled the joint efforts of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to stabilize oil prices and markets in 2020. According to him, the two leaders are continuing this work now.

Moscow lifts export restrictions

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russia is immediately beginning to lift restrictions on the export of diesel fuel. Moscow positively assesses the US actions aimed at stabilizing the global energy market and the gradual restoration of normal energy trade.

Russia is ready to increase diesel supplies to the world market to 1 million tons in December. In the future, the monthly export volume may reach 3 million tons.

The agreements were discussed between Putin and Trump

On October 9, Trump announced that he had a telephone conversation with Putin, which he described as very successful. The US president said that the two discussed diesel fuel supplies from Russia.

According to Trump, Russia will soon send the United States over 300,000 tons of diesel. He also indicated additional supplies of 500,000 tons of fuel for international markets.

At this stage, the Russian authorities are announcing specific export volumes and the gradual lifting of restrictions, while the details of the organization of supplies between Moscow and Washington have not been publicly specified.

Sources: gazeta.ru