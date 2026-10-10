The Russian Interior Ministry has declared Anton Milaev a federal wanted person. He is presented as the adopted great-grandson of former General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev.

The wanted card does not indicate under which article the criminal case was opened. Details of the circumstances due to which Milaev was declared wanted have not been published.

He lost contact with his relatives

Milaev is the adopted grandson of Galina Brezhneva, the daughter of the Soviet leader. She raised the Milaevs as her own children.

In the fall of 2025, Anton Milaev left for the combat zone. In November, he stopped contacting his relatives. It was later reported that he may have been captured by the Ukrainian armed forces.

His name is also included in a base in Ukraine

In July, Milaev was included in the "Peacemaker" base. There, he was accused of encroaching on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The reason given was his participation in military operations on Ukrainian territory.

Declaring him wanted does not mean proven guilt. Until the case is clarified, there is no official information about the specific accusation, the possible whereabouts of Milaev, and the next procedural steps.

Sources: gazeta.ru