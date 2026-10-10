Mali announces retake of Kidal without a fight

The Malian army has entered the strategic northern city of Kidal without a direct clash with the militants who controlled it. This was announced by the separatists themselves, while Mali's transitional government presented the capture as the result of a large-scale air and ground operation supported by the Russian Africa Corps.

The Front for the Liberation of Azawad announced that it had carried out a “strategic and controlled withdrawal” from Kidal. According to the group's spokesman, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadan, Malian forces entered the city without resistance. The organization explained the withdrawal by the intensive airstrikes and stated that the goal was to preserve its people and logistics.

The Malian government reported on “intensive operations to neutralize air and ground targets“. According to the official version, the soldiers strengthened their positions in the city with the support of their Russian partners. Data on the date of entry differ: “Al Jazeera“ and “Associated Press“ indicate October 6, while TASS reports that Kidal was returned to the control of the authorities on October 8.

The role of aviation

The vice president of the defense committee of the Transitional Council of Mali, Fuseinou Ouattara, told TASS that the plan for the operation had been developed since April. He said the forces had traveled more than 450 kilometers from Gao through difficult terrain and areas with mined areas.

“The Malian Armed Forces aviation and the African Corps aviation carried out reconnaissance and surveillance missions that helped to avoid the prepared ambushes“, said Fuseinou Ouattara.

Ouattara indicated that after entering Kidal, they had begun the final clearing of the area, demining and humanitarian assistance to the civilian population. He also said that the decision to withdraw government forces from the city in April was made for strategic and tactical reasons and to preserve the military personnel.

Kidal is back in the center of the conflict

The city has been under the control of separatists since April, when the Front for the Liberation of Azawad and the al-Qaeda-linked Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin group launched coordinated attacks in northern Mali. The attack killed Defense Minister Sadio Camara and the Malian army left Kidal.

In November 2023, Malian forces, supported by the private military company Wagner, recaptured Kidal from armed groups. The city's current retake is a significant political success for the military authorities in Bamako, but the separatists have not been defeated, they have withdrawn. Whether the government will be able to hold the city and secure the roads to it remains to be seen.

Sources: apnews.com, aljazeera.com