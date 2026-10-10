The agreement between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel has sparked sharp reactions in Ukraine and concerns about the future of international order. German security expert Ralph D. Thiele warned that such decisions could deepen instability in world politics, reports the German publication WELT.

In an interview with television, Thiele commented on the consequences of the agreements between Washington and Moscow for Ukraine and Europe. According to him, the development of relations between the great powers creates a risk of increasing chaos in the international order. The expert described the situation as extremely unfavorable for Ukraine.

The reason for the comment is Trump's decision to allow the supply of significant quantities of Russian diesel to the US and world markets despite the current sanctions against Moscow. After a phone call with Putin, the US president announced that Russia would immediately provide over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel.

According to the announced schedule, another 500,000 tons should be released in November, followed by an additional one million tons. Trump also announced that Russia could deliver another three million tons of diesel in a relatively short period of time, depending on the state of its refineries.

To make the deliveries possible, the US Treasury Department issued a temporary permit that allows the sale, transportation, unloading and import of Russian diesel until April 7, 2027. Thus, Washington makes an exception to the restrictions on the Russian energy sector introduced due to the war in Ukraine.

The decision comes at a time when Trump is under increased domestic political pressure due to high fuel prices. Less than a month before the US midterm elections, the rise in diesel prices is becoming a serious problem for the US administration. The military conflict with Iran and the difficulties surrounding the Strait of Hormuz are further increasing tensions on international energy markets.

In recent months, Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian oil refineries. According to German media, Russia's diesel production capacity has decreased significantly, contributing to supply constraints on the international market.

Trump has repeatedly called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop the attacks on Russian refineries. The US head of state said that the attacks on diesel production facilities affect not only Russia, but also global fuel supplies.

Zelensky accused Washington of weakness

The Ukrainian president reacted sharply to the agreements between the US and Russia. Zelensky described the agreement as an investment in the war against Ukraine and a sign of weakness on the part of Washington.

According to him, allowing Russia to sell additional fuel on the international market will increase its financial revenues at a time when Western countries are trying to limit Moscow's resources for continuing hostilities.

Zelensky warned that such concessions could encourage the Kremlin to perceive the American position as insufficiently decisive.

Trump's decision also raises questions about the consistency of American sanctions policy. Just a month earlier, the president signed a law granting him additional powers to impose new restrictions on Russia. The purpose of the legislation was to increase economic pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

However, the new agreement temporarily opens the possibility of selling Russian oil products on the international market. It is this contradiction that raises concerns among European analysts about the future of sanctions policy and coordination between Western allies.

Ralph D. Thiele's comment to WELT raises the question of whether economic interests and the need to stabilize energy markets will not increasingly determine the decisions of major countries at the expense of previous political and strategic commitments.