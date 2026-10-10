Two air alerts in Romania over drones near the border

Two air targets were detected in Ukrainian airspace near the border with Romania on the night of October 9-10. Following the radar signals, Romanian authorities have sent two warnings via the RO-Alert system to the population in the northern part of Tulcea county.

The first target was detected about 20 kilometers north of the village of Periprava. Two F-18 jets of the Spanish Air Force, which are carrying out enhanced air patrol tasks, took off from the “Mihail Cogalnicanu“ airbase, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense announced.

The National Military Command Center has notified the General Inspectorate for Emergencies. The first RO-Alert message was sent at 00:17, and the air alert ended at 00:40.

Second target detected near Chilia

Later, radars detected a new air target in the Chilia area, about 15 kilometers east of Vilcove, also in Ukrainian airspace. Because of it, a second warning was sent to residents of the northern part of Tulcea County at 02:18. The second alert was canceled at 03:13.

The Ministry of National Defense indicated that in both cases, no incursion into Romanian airspace was detected. “No incursions into the country's airspace were detected“, the ministry said in a statement.

The data on the nature of the air targets were presented by Romanian authorities as being related to drones operating in Ukraine. The RO-Alert messages were issued as a preventive measure for the population in the area, which is located near the combat zone.