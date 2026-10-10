Riyadh Airport Attack: Spanish Ambassador and Wife Miraculously Survived

Missile strikes on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh have raised serious security concerns in the region. According to reports, the attacks affected airport facilities, including Terminal 4, with unconfirmed reports of possible damage to Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Spanish ambassador to Saudi Arabia and his wife were at the airport during the attack and were unharmed.

However, there is currently no independent confirmation of the details of their presence and the circumstances under which they escaped tragedy.

There are deaths and injuries in the attacks

According to international media reports, three people were killed and several others were injured in the attacks on airport facilities and a Saudia airliner.

Damage to a passenger plane was also reported after debris from the intercepted missile caused a fire. The attacks have led to flight disruptions and increased security measures.

Diplomats in Riyadh seek shelter

The attacks have raised concerns among diplomatic officials in the Saudi capital. Amid the threat of further attacks, precautions are reportedly being taken to protect foreign diplomats.

The information about the Spanish ambassador and his wife has attracted additional attention, but there are currently no sufficient confirmed details to say definitively that the two were in the immediate vicinity of the affected terminal.

Houthis claim responsibility for the attacks

Yemeni Houthis have said they launched missile attacks on Riyadh airport. The attacks are part of an escalation of tensions in the Middle East that poses growing risks to civilian infrastructure and international aviation.