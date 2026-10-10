The deal between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the supply of Russian diesel has caused a sharp reaction in Germany. The leader of the German Green party Franziska Brantner has called on Europe to accelerate its transition away from fossil fuels and described the agreement as “unconscionable“.

“First you start a war against Iran without a clear plan, which leads to a rise in energy prices worldwide, and then you make a deal with the war-loving Putin to mitigate the consequences before the midterm elections – "It couldn't be more unconscionable," Brantner said.

She said the consequences of the US policy would be borne by Ukraine and by the people who are already affected by high prices. Brantner said that Germany and Europe must focus on energy sovereignty and independence from fossil fuels.

Berlin maintains sanctions against Moscow

“We can no longer make our future dependent on autocrats who depend on fossil fuels and the consequences of their wars,” said Franziska Brantner.

The German government confirmed that the deal would not change its position on Russia. Government spokesman Stefan Cornelius said Germany would stick to the sanctions and work with its European partners on new restrictive measures.

“Support for Ukraine in its defensive struggle remains unchanged“, Cornelius said.

Germany has not imported Russian oil and oil products since 2023, and imports of Russian diesel into the European Union have been banned since February of that year. The German government says the country has diversified its supplies and is not dependent on Russian oil.

The deal has drawn criticism in Europe

Donald Trump announced the agreement with Putin on October 9. According to the US president, Russia will supply diesel to the United States and the world market, and the goal is to lower fuel prices. The Associated Press reported that more than 300,000 tons were initially agreed, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons at a later stage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Trump's decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports as "unfair and dishonest". He said Washington announced the deal while US officials were talking to Ukrainian and European delegations in Miami about options for ending the war.

Against this backdrop, Brantner urged continued support for Ukraine and Europe to reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources, rather than relying on deals with Moscow.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, tagesschau.de, apnews.com