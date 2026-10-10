Body of Israeli tourist found on Mount Olympus

The body of 46-year-old Israeli tourist Ami Yogev has been found on Greece's Mount Olympus after about two and a half weeks of searching. Yogev, who is from Modiin, was found on October 9 by volunteers from the Israeli rescue organization “Friends Who Rescue“.

According to Ynet, rescuers believe the man fell from a considerable height. The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed by Greek authorities.

Last contact was on September 20

Yogev had informed his mother that he was heading to the summit of Mount Olympus, and during the climb he had been sending photos to her and a friend. After sending a photo showing him continuing to the summit, he stopped responding.

“I sent him a message at 4:00 p.m. He saw it but didn't respond, and since then there's only been one check mark. His phone is unreachable,“ his mother, Shosh Debi, told Ynet during the search.

The car that Yogev rented was found in the area of the mountain. The search involved Greek rescue teams, local volunteers and Israeli citizens who had arrived in Greece to help.

Terrain complicates search

Rescuers have identified the location from which Yogev sent his last photo and have focused their checks on two main areas. The rocky and steep terrain, along with rain and thick fog, made the operations particularly complicated and dangerous.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to the family. “The Foreign Ministry will continue to stand by the family and assist them in this difficult time until they are brought to Israel for burial,“ the statement said, quoted by N12.

Sources: ekathimerini.com, ynetnews.com, mako.co.il