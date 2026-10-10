Mass pro-Palestinian demonstration takes place in Berlin

A large pro-Palestinian demonstration is taking place in Berlin under the slogan “United4Palestine – No Peace on Stolen Land“. Participants demand that Germany end its political, diplomatic, financial and military support for Israel, including arms supplies.

The event starts in the Brandenburg Gate area and passes through the government district, “Friedrichstrasse“, “Leipzigplatz“ and “Potsdamer Platz“. The demonstration is included in the official register of the Berlin police as a meeting planned to continue until the end of the day.

The organizers define the action as a national demonstration of solidarity with Palestine. They want an end to German support for Israel, a halt to arms sales, respect for international law and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza. Their demands also include the protection of pro-Palestinian voices and symbols in Germany, as well as equal rights and self-determination for the Palestinians.

“We are taking to the streets for peace and freedom - for all oppressed people around the world and specifically for our people“, organizer Amin Rjub told “Itidal“.

The organizers are Palestinians living in Germany and representatives of solidarity groups. According to Rjub, the demonstration should attract a broad cross-section of German society, not just activists from the Palestinian movement. Organizer Abed Hassan said the protest was also aimed at Germany's involvement in the conflict through political and military support for Israel.

The Berlin police had not yet released an official estimate of the number of participants. Reuters published a photo from the protest, showing demonstrators with Palestinian flags and a banner reading "Freedom for Palestine."

The action comes against the backdrop of the German government's stated position that Germany stands firmly with Israel after the "Hamas" attack. from October 7, 2023 Chancellor Friedrich Merz points out that, in addition to supporting Israel, conditions must be created for Israelis, Palestinians and their neighboring peoples to live in peace and security.

Sources: reutersconnect.com, itidal.de, berliner-zeitung.de