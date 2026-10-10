Russian armed forces have struck a data processing center in Kiev and hit a cargo ship transporting military cargo to Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The claims are part of the ministry's summary of the nightly attacks on Ukrainian sites.

According to the Russian ministry, the hit center in Kiev is designated as “ATM Ukrsibbank“ and was used by the Ukrainian armed forces to store intelligence. The statement did not specify the exact address of the site, the type of weapon used, the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

Ship on the way to Odessa hit

Moscow also reported that during the night, Russian forces used drones to attack Ukrainian port infrastructure and naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian military. One of the strikes hit a dry cargo ship that was at sea and was transporting military cargo to the port of Odessa.

“A dry cargo ship delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa was hit during the sea crossing“, the statement quoted by Russian media said.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not disclose the name of the vessel, its flag, the number of crew members or the exact nature of the cargo. No information was released about the damage to the ship or any casualties.

No independent confirmation

The Ukrainian authorities have not publicly confirmed in the cited reports either the claim about the strike on the data center in Kiev, or the information about the damaged dry cargo ship. No independent data has been presented to confirm the scale of the damage or the military role of the two sites.

The Russian Defense Ministry states that over the past week, Russian forces have carried out one massive and seven group strikes on enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, logistics and telecommunications centers, energy and transport facilities, as well as on warehouses for unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and fuel. This data is also a unilateral statement by the Russian side.

Sources: vz.ru, m24.ru, nsn.fm