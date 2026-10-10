Riyadh airport suspended after missile attack

Riyadh international airport has been temporarily suspended after an attack that left many injured. The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority said the number of casualties was still being determined.

“There were many injured in the attack“, the agency said, without specifying the exact number or where the attack came from. Saudi authorities did not say when the airport would resume operations.

Houthi missile claim

Earlier, a source told Agence France-Presse that the airport had been hit by a missile fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels. This claim has not been confirmed by the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority, which has not yet named the perpetrator of the attack.

The Iran-backed Houthis have announced in recent days that they have attacked sites in Saudi Arabia, including airports. Saudi aviation authorities have previously reported casualties and injuries in attacks on airports in the country, while the Houthis have claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes.

Embassies urge their citizens to avoid the area

The embassies of a number of countries in Saudi Arabia have recommended that their citizens avoid the area around the airport. The calls were made against the backdrop of the temporary suspension of the air hub and the unspecified number of casualties.

There has been no official announcement yet about the resumption of flights or changes to security measures around the airport. The following information from the Saudi aviation authorities is expected to clarify the condition of the injured, the reasons for the attack and the resumption of air traffic.

Sources: bta.bg