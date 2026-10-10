The European Union is starting to stink from Kaia Kallas, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told the Russian news agency TASS. Her comment was made after the EU High Representative criticized the US decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel.

„Plutarch said: the fish starts to stink from the head. Nowadays, this wisdom has been followed by a sequel: and the European Union - from Kallas“, Zakharova said.

Kalas described the easing of US sanctions as a step that could bring Moscow additional income for waging the war against Ukraine. "Now is not the time to ease the pressure on Russia and Europe will not," she wrote on the social network "Ex".

According to "Interfax", Kallas announced that the foreign ministers of the EU countries plan to approve a new package of sanctions on October 12 against more than 1,500 individuals and organizations that Brussels believes are linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.

What does the decision on Russian diesel entail?

Washington's decision was announced after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Trump said that Russia would deliver more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons after that. Additional supplies of 3 million tons are also planned if necessary.

The US Treasury Department has issued a general license that allows the sale, transportation, unloading and import of diesel of Russian origin. The license is listed as valid until April 7, 2027, and the Russian authorities have stated that they will lift restrictions on fuel exports earlier.

Kallas said that the EU will maintain sanctions pressure on Russia while Washington temporarily opens the possibility of trade in Russian diesel. The foreign ministers of the union countries are to discuss the next restrictive measures.

Sources: interfax.ru, rbc.ru, amp.dw.com