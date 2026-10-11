Power outages in eastern Cuba have been disrupted for several hours due to a power outage. The state-owned electricity company said the fault had been repaired, AFP reported.

The new outage comes amid a severe energy crisis, with power outages common in the country. According to data cited by AFP, the regime can last up to 20 hours a day.

Fuel shortages hamper restoration

According to the electricity company, fuel shortages make the grid more vulnerable to failures and slow down the restoration of power. The reason is that not enough backup generators can be used.

AFP points out that much of Cuba's electricity is produced by thermal power plants. Many of them are outdated and regularly break down. The agency also links the crisis to an oil blockade, which according to information was imposed by the United States nine months ago.

Seven major outages since the beginning of the year

Cuba has a population of about 9.4 million people. Prolonged power outages also have consequences for other services, including water supply and telephone connections.

Since the beginning of 2026, the country has had seven nationwide power outages. Their total number by the end of 2024 reaches 12, AFP reports.

The latest accident in eastern Cuba has been resolved, but data on fuel shortages and the outdated power plant base show that the risk of new outages remains.

Sources: bta.bg