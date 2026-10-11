Hurricane Isaias leaves four dead and 700,000 without power

At least four people have died in the United States after Hurricane Isaias passed along the Florida Gulf Coast. The Associated Press reported the deaths, citing local authorities. The storm left behind destroyed buildings, fallen trees and downed power lines.

Two of the victims died after trees fell on their homes in Florida and the neighboring state of Alabama. In Alabama, a tree fell on a car and killed another person. The fourth victim was a Florida man who died of suffocation in a garage while a generator was running there.

About 700,000 subscribers were left without power. Areas where the storm passed were littered with debris, downed trees and downed power lines.

Storm weakens over land

„Isaiah“ made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Strong winds ripped off roofs and facades of hotels and residential buildings along the Florida coast.

The hurricane then headed north, bringing heavy rains, flash flooding and tornado conditions to the southeastern states. „Isaiah“ is the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean, but has gradually weakened over land to a post-tropical cyclone.

“The risk of flooding remains high“, warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He said flooding sometimes occurs a day or two after the storm passes.

Oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Power outages and infrastructure damage have also affected the energy sector. The U.S. Department of Energy has authorized the use of up to 4 million barrels of crude oil from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to compensate for supply disruptions, Reuters reported.

Authorities are continuing to assess the damage while the risk of flooding and severe weather remains. The main challenges are restoring power supply, clearing fallen trees and debris, and limiting the effects of new torrential rains.

Sources: bta.bg, ca.investing.com