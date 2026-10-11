Congressman prepares ban on Russian oil after Trump deal

US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is preparing a bipartisan bill that would ban any purchases of Russian oil from the United States. The initiative comes after President Donald Trump announced a deal to purchase Russian diesel fuel.

The Republican announced that the document will be called „The Ronald Reagan „Peace Through Strength“ Act“. According to him, the bill will be submitted for consideration through an extraordinary procedure and will be adopted by a large majority. UNIAN reported on his intention, citing a post by Fitzpatrick on the social network „Ex“.

The initiative is still in the preparation stage. According to Axios, Fitzpatrick intends to use a procedure in which a bill can be submitted for a vote in the House of Representatives by signing a petition. This requires 218 signatures. After possible approval in the House, the document will have to be adopted by the Senate, and the president can veto it. The next regular session of the House is scheduled after the midterm elections on November 3.

Republican criticism of Trump

Another Republican - Don Bacon, called Trump's decision a “serious mistake“ and said it looked like weakness towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I wish he had a stronger moral compass. We have to do what is right, not what brings us small profits“, Bacon said.

The congressman said that some Republicans categorically disagree with the purchase of Russian fuel. He described Trump's policy towards Russia and Ukraine as a failure and suggested that the decision is related to the upcoming elections.

According to Bacon, about 70% of Americans support Ukraine, although there are differences on whether the assistance should be primarily military or expressed through sanctions. He believes that the majority perceives the deal with Russia as a weakness and that it will not help the president.

What caused the deal

Trump announced the agreement after a conversation with Putin. According to the Associated Press, the US president presented the supplies as a way to curb high fuel prices, but the decision has drawn criticism for its potential to provide revenue for Russia.

Bacon said the new bill would show that Congress is siding with Ukraine, not Russia.

“Frankly, it's time for the president to be embarrassed. What he's doing is a disgrace to our country, and I'm not afraid to say it,“ the congressman said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also called for the agreement to be canceled immediately. Pence described the deal as a betrayal of the legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham, who pushed for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Sources: unian.net, axios.com, apnews.com