Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the US decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel as “disgusting”. He said it was “frankly ridiculous” Ukraine should be blamed for the fuel price hike, as the price hike, according to him, began after the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is disgusting that the US is now lifting sanctions on Russian fuel, and it is frankly ridiculous to blame Ukraine for the price hike, which apparently began with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz“, Johnson wrote.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin “kills innocent Ukrainian civilians every day“, while Ukrainians “fight for their lives“. Johnson accused the White House of being determined to get American drivers to finance the Russian war.

“That won't work and I doubt it will have a significant impact on fuel prices“, said the former British prime minister.

Johnson added that if Russian oil and gas are to return to the world market, it should happen after the war is over “with a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine“.

Trump announces agreement with Putin

On October 9, US President Donald Trump said that he had had a “extremely successful conversation“ with Vladimir Putin and reached an agreement to lift sanctions on Russian diesel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized the announcement. He called the lifting of sanctions an "absolutely terrible step" and said the decision would give Russia billions more to continue the war.

Zelensky also said that the Ukrainian negotiating delegation in the United States was being used as a "cover" against the backdrop of the agreements between Trump and Putin on fuel supplies.

Ukrainian delegation returns

The Ukrainian presidential adviser on communications Dmitry Lytvyn reported on October 10 that the Ukrainian delegation that participated in the talks in the United States was already traveling back to the country.

Meanwhile, the Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin had rejected the possibility of peace talks and that Russia would continue hostilities until it achieved "all its goals". Following the announcement of the agreement between Washington and Moscow, it was also reported that the talks in Miami involving representatives of the US, Ukraine, European countries and NATO had ended earlier than planned.

Sources: pravda.com.ua