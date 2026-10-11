FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence accused Donald Trump of passing on the legacy of the late Senator Lindsey Graham with the decision to lift sanctions on Russian fuel. Pence said the president's move makes no sense while Russian forces are striking civilian targets in Ukraine.

“Putin does not want peace. Putin wants Ukraine“, Pence wrote in a post on the social network X. He warned that if Russia takes over Ukraine, it will be a matter of time before Russian troops cross another European border and American forces find themselves in a military clash with them.

Pence demands cancellation of deal

According to the former vice president, Trump should immediately cancel the agreement with Vladimir Putin on Russian diesel fuel. Pence said that the United States should not "feed Putin's war machine" but oppose Russian aggression.

Pence also called for strict sanctions against any country that buys Russian energy. According to him, Washington should coordinate its actions with allies and provide Ukraine with the military support necessary to repel Russian aggression.

In his statement, he indicated that Ukrainian forces had stopped the enemy's offensive and had begun using drones against targets on Russian territory. Pence said that Russia was losing the war, but continued attacks on civilians.

The deal provides for diesel supplies

Donald Trump announced an agreement with Vladimir Putin for the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets. Initially, it was more than 300,000 tons. Later, another 500,000 tons are expected, and then 1 million tons.

The decision was presented against the backdrop of a sharp increase in diesel fuel prices in the United States. The publication states that the jump is also related to the war between the United States and Iran, which has hampered the supply of petroleum products.

According to the information, American senators have criticized the president's position and called on him to end the war with Iran. In the same context, the attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries were also discussed, which, according to the publication, are among the strongest means of pressure on Moscow.

Sources: unian.net, abc.net.au