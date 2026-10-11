Japan and the US will hold consultations to prevent similar incidents following the case of a US Marine detained on suspicion of murdering and robbing a local woman on the island of Okinawa.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed the case with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a telephone conversation on October 10, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. The conversation lasted about 15 minutes.

“Minister Motegi reiterated the Japanese government's position, including expressing regret over this incident“, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. According to the institution, the two ministers confirmed that Tokyo and Washington will work on effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

A 20-year-old marine was detained

The incident occurred on October 3 at a hotel in the city of Naha. Okinawa Prefecture police detained 20-year-old Devin Jacob Ballard, who served at the Futenma Air Base. He is suspected of strangling a 39-year-old woman and taking her wallet and backpack. Ballard denies the charges.

According to Japanese police, security camera footage shows a man entering the hotel with the woman and later leaving alone. The suspect was detained after a police officer spotted him in an entertainment area in Okinawa City.

The investigation is being led by Japanese authorities because the alleged crime was committed outside a US base and the suspect was off duty. Japanese prosecutors are reviewing the case to decide whether to file formal charges.

US pledges cooperation

Rubio expressed condolences for the death of the Japanese citizen and said the US would maintain communication and provide full cooperation to the Japanese government and local authorities during the investigation, the US State Department said.

After the incident, US service members in Okinawa were placed under a month-long curfew and banned from drinking alcohol while undergoing training in discipline and standards of conduct.

On October 4, Motegi summoned US Ambassador to Japan George Glass and protested. The Japanese minister demanded full cooperation from the American side, strengthening discipline among military personnel, and measures to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com