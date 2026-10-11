Five dead in shooting at Georgia home

Five people have died in a suspected murder-suicide at a family home near Douglas, in the southeastern US state of Georgia. The victims include four adult members of the same family, and the suspected shooter is also dead, the Associated Press reported, citing local police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home. A fifth victim, a woman, was still alive and was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

“Investigators believe this to be an apparent murder-suicide involving close family members who lived in the home,“ Douglas Police Chief Brannon Pruett said at a news conference.

The woman called earlier in the day

Hours before the shooting, one of the victims called police. Pruett said she complained about her husband smoking in the house and said he was “killing” her with cigarette smoke.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. No details have been released about the weapon or the motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Douglas is a small city about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta. The incident is the latest serious shooting in Georgia, after two people were killed and 35 injured in a shooting at a neighborhood party in Vienna last weekend.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com