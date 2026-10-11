India releases Cockroach movement leader

The leader of the Indian Cockroach protest movement Abhijit Deepke has been released from detention along with two other senior leaders of the organization - Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. This was announced by Deepke's lawyer, quoted by Reuters.

The three were detained by Delhi police after their flight landed in the capital. They were traveling for a planned protest at “Jantar Mantar“ Square, where the movement was supposed to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar.

The detention before the protest

The demonstration is related to the controversial revision of the electoral rolls in India, known as the Special Intensive Revision. Protesters say the procedure could lead to the removal of citizens from the lists and the restriction of their right to vote.

Indian authorities have taken enhanced security measures in Delhi and detained thousands of participants, activists and opposition politicians. According to Indian media, about 3,000 people were released on Saturday evening, while the three leaders of the movement remained in custody pending further legal action.

Before the release, the “Cockroach Janta“ demanded that the authorities release all those detained. “Release all those detained immediately“, the organization urged in a publication cited by “Times of India“.

Protests against electoral reform

The “Cockroach“ movement has become one of the most visible centers of discontent among young people in India. It has already organized protests on other issues, including against problems in the education system and allegations of irregularities in exams.

The latest mobilization is aimed at the Election Commission and Gyanesh Kumar personally. The authorities defend the restrictions on protests with the need to maintain public order and the functioning of key institutions in the capital.

After the release of Deepke, Das and Ranka, the movement can continue with its protest actions. There is currently no confirmation of new specific measures against the three leaders.

Sources: reuters.com, timesofindia.indiatimes.com, apnews.com