40 opposition mayors arrested in Turkey

40 mayors from the main opposition Republican People's Party in Turkey were arrested after the local elections in March 2024. The number also includes representatives who were subsequently released. The investigations led to the removal of elected mayors and the appointment of state trustees in some municipalities. The information was reported by “Ilke TV“ and quoted by BNT.

The cases concern municipalities in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Adana, Mersin and Bursa. The charges include corruption, bribery, manipulation of public procurement and links to terrorist organizations. Not all cases have resulted in convictions, and detention does not prove guilt.

Four mayors detained on October 6

On October 6, courts ordered the detention of four HDP mayors on suspicion of public procurement violations. They include Mersin Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Vahap Secer and Yenişehir Mayor Abdullah Özıyıt.

The mayor of the Istanbul district of Eyüpsultan, Mithat Bülent Özmen, was also detained on the same day. He is suspected of bid rigging, bribery and membership in a criminal organization. The four were removed from office.

The series begins with the arrest of the mayor of Esenyurt

The investigations began in October 2024 with the arrest of the mayor of the Istanbul district of Esenyurt, Ahmet Özer, on suspicion of membership in the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party. A state trustee was appointed in his place.

Özer was released in July 2025 after about eight months in pre-trial detention. In January 2026, he was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

In March 2025, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, one of the most prominent political rivals of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was also arrested. The investigations also cover other municipalities, including Antalya, Adana, Izmir and Ankara.

Judiciary and local representation dispute

In the March 2024 local elections, the HDP overtook the ruling Justice and Development Party nationwide, winning 14 of Turkey's 30 metropolitan municipalities. In some of them, the government appointed state trustees, while in others local councils elected deputies.

The HDP accuses the government of using the judiciary to weaken the opposition and invalidate election results. The authorities reject accusations of political interference and state: “The judicial system acts independently“.

The cases raise questions about local democratic representation, as elected mayors can be removed before the conclusion of legal proceedings, and the management of municipalities can be taken over by deputies or state trustees.