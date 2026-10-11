India condemns Riyadh airport attack

India has strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian population and infrastructure following another attack on the King Khalid International Airport in the capital Riyadh. In an official statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs called for an immediate end to such acts and stressed the need to restore peace in the region.

“The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

New Delhi expressed its full solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in their efforts to protect the sovereignty of the kingdom. "We hope for the early restoration of peace and normal life in the region," the statement added.

India's reaction followed a new attack on Riyadh International Airport on October 10. According to the latest data from Saudi authorities, cited by Reuters and the Associated Press, the attack killed 12 people and injured 309. Among the victims were citizens of Saudi Arabia and several other countries.

Earlier, Reuters reported a loud explosion in the area of the airport, and France-Presse reported the evacuation of passengers and employees. Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation confirmed the attack and announced a temporary suspension of operations at the airport until the damage assessment and safety checks are completed.

The attack is the latest on the King Khalid International Airport in recent days. Previous strikes on October 8 killed three Saudi citizens, including a pilot for the national carrier Saudia. The attacks come amid an escalation in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis.