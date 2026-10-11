Kherson region was left without electricity due to a network failure

Kherson region was left without power supply due to a technological disruption in the power system. This was reported by “Khersonenergo“, specifying that specialists are working to restore power supply.

“Specialists are working hard to restore power supply as soon as possible for the maximum number of subscribers“, the company's announcement states. “Khersonenergo“ did not specify the nature of the failure and when the failure is expected to be eliminated. The company has apologized to consumers for the inconvenience caused.

A series of outages

The outage is another serious disruption to the power supply in the region. On October 10, “Khersonenergo“ announced restrictions due to a power shortage in the Genichesk, Chaplin and Novotroitsky municipal districts. A similar outage occurred on October 8 in part of the Chaplin district.

Energy companies have also warned of outages between October 13 and 15 in the villages of Lyubimovka, Timofeevka and Popelak due to urgent emergency work. In September, power outages were planned in the region for repairs to networks and facilities before the autumn-winter season.