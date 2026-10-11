Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow within two weeks

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may visit Moscow in the next two weeks for new talks with the Russian leadership on ending the war in Ukraine. The possibility of an upcoming visit has been confirmed by sources quoted by TASS.

“Such a possibility does exist. The details will be agreed“, one of the sources said. No date has been set for the US representatives' arrival in the Russian capital yet.

The information comes after a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on October 9. Earlier, Axios reported that Washington is considering a new diplomatic initiative that would allow overcoming the stalemate in negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also did not rule out a visit by Witkoff and Kushner in October, but specified that there was no confirmation whether it would take place by that date. According to him, Moscow is ready to receive American negotiators if they decide to present new proposals for resolving the conflict.

On October 9, consultations were held in Miami with the participation of representatives of the United States, Ukraine and European countries. Options for de-escalation and an end to the war before the onset of winter were discussed, as well as guarantees for Ukraine's security, the country's reconstruction and the prospects for its European integration.

Among the proposals under consideration is a partial ceasefire, which would include a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure and ships carrying grain. Washington is seeking to make diplomatic progress before the midterm elections for the US Congress on November 3.

The possible visit to Moscow is also being discussed against the backdrop of reports that Washington and Moscow have agreed to a partial easing of sanctions related to the supply of Russian diesel.

Despite the intensification of diplomatic contacts, no agreement to end hostilities has been announced so far. It has not been confirmed whether Witkoff and Kushner will hold a new meeting with Vladimir Putin.