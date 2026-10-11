North Korean landmine found on beach in South Korea

An anti-personnel mine, believed to have been carried away by North Korea, has been found on a beach in western South Korea. The explosive device was defused in a controlled explosion by military specialists. There were no injuries or material damage, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The mine was discovered on October 8 at around 3:30 p.m. local time by a worker carrying out coastal cleanup activities on Jumun Island, in the Kanghwa area, near the city of Incheon. An explosive ordnance disposal team from the South Korean Marine Corps' Second Division was immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to the military, the mine likely landed in South Korean territory as a result of heavy summer rainfall and flooding that washed away explosive devices from North Korea. The Kanghwa area is located near the mouth of the Han River and the military demarcation line between the two countries.

This is not the first such incident. A total of 17 mines, including anti-personnel devices and mines in wooden casings, were found in the area between July and August. The last discovery before the current incident was recorded on August 15. Local authorities have warned residents and tourists not to touch suspicious objects along the coast and to immediately notify the police or military.

The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between North and South Korea. On October 5, the South Korean military announced that an investigation conducted jointly with the United Nations Command had determined that the mines that exploded on September 21 injured three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously, were of North Korean origin.

Seoul demanded a formal apology and the removal of the mines placed south of the demarcation line. Pyongyang rejected the accusations and warned that it would take retaliatory action if its territory was violated.