New attack on tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, fire breaks out

A new tanker has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, with an unknown projectile hitting it and causing a fire on board. The crew is safe, but the extent of the damage and possible environmental consequences are still being determined, reports the German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing the British Maritime Trade Office UKMTO.

According to the information, the captain of the tanker reported that the vessel was hit on the left side as it was leaving the strategically important strait. Authorities are investigating the incident, and so far there is no confirmed information about who was behind the attack. Ships in the area were advised to use caution.

The attack is the latest on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a major flashpoint in the war between Iran, the United States and Israel. Attacks on tankers have increased in recent days, and shipping traffic through the key route for global oil and natural gas supplies has plummeted.