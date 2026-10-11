New attack on tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, fire breaks out

A new tanker has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, with an unknown projectile hitting it and causing a fire on board. The crew is safe, but the extent of the damage and possible environmental consequences are still being determined, reports the German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing the British Maritime Trade Office UKMTO.
According to the information, the captain of the tanker reported that the vessel was hit on the left side as it was leaving the strategically important strait. Authorities are investigating the incident, and so far there is no confirmed information about who was behind the attack. Ships in the area were advised to use caution.
The attack is the latest on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a major flashpoint in the war between Iran, the United States and Israel. Attacks on tankers have increased in recent days, and shipping traffic through the key route for global oil and natural gas supplies has plummeted.
Meanwhile, the US military said it had attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman after it ignored warnings and tried to breach a naval blockade against Iran. A US fighter jet struck the stern of the Panamanian-flagged Ocean Molica, also known as the Arika Sun, damaging its engine system.
According to US Central Command, the ship left an Iranian port and continued sailing despite warnings. No crew members were injured in the strike.
Tensions also increased after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a large tanker had struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on a route Tehran considers unauthorized. The claim has not been independently verified.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy transport corridors. Before the war, the oil pipeline carried about a fifth of the world's oil. The ongoing attacks risk further disruptions and further pressure on international energy markets.
According to US Central Command, the ship left an Iranian port and continued sailing despite warnings. No crew members were injured in the strike.
Tensions also increased after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a large tanker had struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on a route Tehran considers unauthorized. The claim has not been independently verified.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy transport corridors. Before the war, the oil pipeline carried about a fifth of the world's oil. The ongoing attacks risk further disruptions and further pressure on international energy markets.
Tensions also increased after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a large tanker had struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on a route Tehran considers unauthorized. The claim has not been independently verified.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy transport corridors. Before the war, the oil pipeline carried about a fifth of the world's oil. The ongoing attacks risk further disruptions and further pressure on international energy markets.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy transport corridors. Before the war, the oil pipeline carried about a fifth of the world's oil. The ongoing attacks risk further disruptions and further pressure on international energy markets.