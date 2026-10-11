Russia reported a strike on a logistics center and a dry cargo ship

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces had struck a logistics center in Ternovka, Mykolaiv region, as well as a dry cargo ship used, according to Moscow, to deliver military cargo to the Ukrainian army.

The statement states that the strikes were carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles and were also directed at Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and sea vessels, which, according to the Russian ministry, are involved in the transport of military cargo.

Details about the ship and damage are missing

„The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to carry out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on logistics centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and sea vessels involved in the delivery of military cargo to Ukraine“, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian ministry did not specify the name, flag or the exact cargo of the dry cargo ship. It is also not specified whether it was in a port, in the Black Sea or in the Nikolaev region.

There are no reports of casualties or injured crew members. No information has been published on the scale of the destruction of the logistics center in Ternovka, nor on the consequences for the operation of the port infrastructure.

The attacks on the ports continue

The Associated Press has reported in recent days about Russian allegations of strikes on industrial and port facilities in southern Ukraine, as well as on ships that Moscow claims are carrying cargo for the Ukrainian army. The Anadolu Agency also notes that Russian attacks are increasingly targeting transport hubs, ports and sea vessels.

The Ukrainian authorities have not publicly confirmed the claim of an attack on the logistics center in Ternovka and the dry cargo ship. Independent confirmation of the Russian information on the specific targets, damage caused, and nature of the cargo is not available.

Sources: apnews.com, f.aa.com.tr