France is developing an AI drone, Russia is stockpiling X-BD missiles

France is developing two attack drones, conceived as its analogues of the Iranian “Shahed“, while Russia may have about 32 new long-range X-BD missiles. Both projects are long-range weapons designed to increase the ability to strike outside the immediate combat zone.

The French company Harmattan AI is working on the IRIFI drone, which, according to the developer, will have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers. The machine will use internal combustion engines and artificial intelligence technologies for autonomous guidance. The expected accuracy of the hit is about 1 meter.

„This is at the level of the Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles“, Defense Express points out in an assessment of the claimed characteristics. It is expected that one operator will be able to control several IRIFIs at long distances. However, there is no announced deadline yet for the drone to be ready for combat use.

France orders first batch of Durandal

Durandal is also being developed in parallel with the IRIFI. It will reach speeds of up to 400 km/h and will have a range of up to 500 kilometers. Its warhead will weigh up to 40 kilograms, and its purpose is to hit command posts, warehouses and air defense positions.

Both drones are designed as one-way strike systems and are not intended to return to the takeoff area. The French military has already ordered the first batch of Durandal in January, but it is not specified when deliveries will begin and in what volume.

Russia may have 32 Kh-BD missiles

The Kh-BD missile, also known as “Product 506“, has a declared range of up to 6,500 kilometers and is to be integrated into the Tu-95MS and Tu-160M strategic bombers. According to the British analytical institute RUSI, the author Siddharth Kaushal assumes that the missile can be used for strikes at very long distances, including against targets in the United States.

According to data cited by Defense Express from a publication by “Militarny“, the Russian strategic aviation was to receive 16 Kh-BD missiles in 2024 and 2026. At a price of $ 4.5 million each, this would mean a total of 32 missiles, if the deliveries are completed.

Analysts do not rule out Moscow using Kh-BD in strikes against Ukraine. At the same time, it is assumed that the missiles will be kept as a strategic reserve for a possible direct conflict between Russia and NATO. The preparation of Russian Tu-95MS and Tu-160 for missile strikes can now be monitored by American forces, and this, according to the analysis, poses a risk to the “Engels“ bases and “Olenya“ in a nuclear escalation scenario.

Fewer Tu-95MS for Russian aviation

The assessment of the missile stockpile comes against the backdrop of the reduction of the Russian fleet of strategic bombers. After the Tu-95MS crash in the Amur region on September 29, Ivan Kirichevsky of Defense Express said that “on paper“ Russia probably has no more than 45 aircraft of this type. According to him, the actual flying machines are about 36, compared to 60 at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sources: unian.net