Polish opposition on threat against Tusk. He is a cynic, spreading panic

Part of Polish opposition ridiculed reports of a possible assassination attempt against Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koscienniak-Kamysz. The reactions came after Polish services announced that they had received information about a planned attack, and the police detained a man in the case.

The signal was initially received by the State Security Service, then passed on to the police. An emergency meeting was convened with the participation of the police, security services and representatives of the Ministry of the Interior.

The spokesman for the coordinator of special services, Jacek Dobrzyński, said that the information was taken “extremely seriously“ and that the authorities assess the likelihood of the threats being carried out as high. Details of the alleged plan, the location of the attack and its perpetrator were not disclosed.

Later, Interior Minister Marcin Kerwiński announced that a man suspected of making threats and planning an attack on Tusk had been detained. The prime minister himself thanked the police for their "quick and decisive action."

Sharp reactions from “Law and Justice“

A member of parliament from the largest right-wing opposition party “Law and Justice“, Andrzej Śliwka, said that he did not underestimate the attempts to attack politicians and that each such case should be investigated. However, he criticized the way the government released the information.

“Donald Tusk is a cynic and will try to present himself as a victim“, said Šlivka.

According to him, the public announcement by the services sounds like “a cry of despair and a manifestation of panic“. Šlivka added that the prime minister and the defense minister have security guards precisely to prevent such incidents.

Senator from “Law and Justice“ Stanislav Karčevski accused the government of “sowing panic“. He said the government could later use similar messages to declare the 2027 parliamentary elections impossible for security reasons.

Call for resignation

Monica Pawlowski from the parliamentary bloc “Development Plus“ also attacked the government. In a post on the social network X, she wrote that “Donald Tusk and the people who obey him are turning the Polish state into a circus“, and called on the prime minister to resign.

According to “Rzeczpospolita“, the threatening message was sent to a publicly accessible email address of the State Security Service. The media outlet specifies that the detainee is not presented as the attacker himself, but as a person who passed on information about alleged plans.

So far, the Polish authorities have not announced that an attempt has been made or that a final organizer of the alleged attack has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: wiadomosci.onet.pl, apnews.com, rp.pl