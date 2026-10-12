EU to push for accelerated reduction of greenhouse emissions at COP31 climate conference

The European Union will use the UN COP31 climate conference in Turkey in November to push for an international agreement to accelerate greenhouse emissions reductions. According to an internal document seen by “Reuters“, Brussels will focus on the practical implementation of climate commitments already made, rather than on new promises, News.bg reports.

One of the main proposals is for the UN's emissions reduction program - Mitigation Work Programme - to be extended until 2040. Its current mandate expires at the end of this year.

The EU will also insist on an international response to the UN's conclusion last month that the world will not be able to achieve the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The document was prepared by Ireland, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU. Irish Climate Minister Dara O'Brien said European efforts would focus on strengthening international partnerships, the transition away from fossil fuels and electrification.

Member state environment and climate ministers are expected to discuss the COP31 strategy at a meeting on Monday.

Preparations for the meeting are taking place against a backdrop of disagreements between developed and developing economies. Major emerging economies and fossil fuel producers oppose tighter restrictions over concerns they could harm economic growth. The US withdrawal from international climate talks further complicates the effort.

After COP30 in Brazil ended without any major commitments to reduce emissions, the EU plans to seek progress through cooperation and implementation of already agreed targets.

A major obstacle remains funding. The document explicitly states that COP31 does not foresee new financial commitments to combat climate change. This could deepen disagreements with poorer countries, which are demanding additional support from developed economies to transition to clean energy and address the consequences of climate change.