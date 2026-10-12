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Russia says it hit ship carrying military cargo to Odessa

Russia says it hit ship carrying military cargo to Odessa

Separate Ukrainian attacks in Belgorod region and Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region kill two people, Moscow reports

Oct 12, 2026 10:26 78

Russia says it hit ship carrying military cargo to Odessa - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Russia said it hit a ship carrying military cargo to the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa. Meanwhile, two people were killed in Ukrainian attacks in Belgorod region and in the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The Russian Defense Ministry said drone strikes on Ukrainian port facilities and infrastructure were continuing. According to the ministry, one of the attacks hit a ship carrying military cargo to Odessa. Reuters notes that it was unable to independently confirm the claim.

According to local authorities in Belgorod region, one person was killed in a drone attack on a car on a road near the Ukrainian border. Another person has been killed in a Ukrainian strike in the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region, Moscow-appointed local authorities said.