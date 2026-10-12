Italy expresses support for Pope Leo XIV ahead of surgery

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed their support for Pope Leo XIV after he announced that he will undergo surgery to remove a lung nodule in the coming days. This was reported by ANSA, BTA reports.

The pope will undergo surgery at the Rome hospital “Gemelli“, where his predecessors, including John Paul II, were also treated. The Vatican said his recovery is expected to last about a week.

In his message to the pontiff, President Sergio Mattarella conveyed the good wishes of the Italian people and expressed his personal sympathy.

“As you prepare for your stay in hospital in the coming days, please accept the heartfelt wishes of all Italians, which I express on their behalf, along with my personal feelings for you“, Mattarella said.

He stressed that the pope can count on the support not only of Catholics, but also of many other people in Italy and around the world.

“Once again, I extend to Your Holiness my most sincere wishes for a peaceful recovery and a speedy and complete recovery“, the Italian president added.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed support in a post on the social network Ex. She said she shared the concern for the Pope's health both personally and on behalf of the Italian government.

“I am sure that the Italian people will not fail to express their support and affection,“ Meloni said.