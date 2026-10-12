Burford restricts coach traffic over school safety risks

Burford in the Cotswolds region of England will restrict the movement of large coach traffic on Priory Lane, which runs past a local primary school. The proposals, approved on 8 October, would allow coaches and coaches up to 12 metres long to use the street.

The measures also include the official introduction of “School Keep Clear“ signs near the school, as well as a ban on vehicles stopping between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Unless further review is carried out, the restrictions are due to come into effect at 5pm on 16 October.

The decision comes after a number of minor incidents

According to The Independent, the proposals are linked to a number of minor incidents outside the school on Priory Lane. There is limited parking and safe manoeuvring for buses, which are around 15 metres long, in the area, making it even more difficult to navigate the narrow stretch.

Tourist coach access to Burford has been under discussion for years. The proposals were tabled for a meeting in February 2025, and the first public consultation on the issue was held in December 2024. The council is pushing for the restrictions to be introduced before the two-year consultation period ends.

School exemption provided

The new rules will not apply unconditionally to all vehicles. An exemption is provided for special permit holders if a primary school needs a bus longer than 12 metres.

Burford Deputy Mayor Andrew Foster said the current situation was unacceptable. "Large buses continue to raise concerns about the safety and security of primary school children and also pose a risk of further damage to the kerbs that separate the footpath from the road," he said.

Foster added that the priority should be the safety of children, not the convenience of tour operators and their customers. Local authorities recognise the importance of tourism to Burford's economy but say the safety of children, residents and visitors must take priority.

Resident Thomas Watkins described Priory Lane as a "medieval road built for horse-drawn carriages" that was not designed for the constant movement of large buses.

Sources: unian.net, the-independent.com