EC welcomes energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, but does not see Moscow respecting it

The European Commission welcomes the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine announced by the US, but expects Moscow to also respect the agreement. This was stated by a Commission spokesperson at a press conference in response to journalistic questions, BTA reports.

“Unfortunately, we see no signs that Russia is complying with such an agreement“, he said, adding that Brussels had no further information beyond the public statement on the ceasefire.

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his readiness to comply with such an agreement, but Russian strikes have continued in recent days.

The European Commission stressed that it continues to make efforts to end the war in Ukraine, including in cooperation with the United States.

Asked whether the EU would lift restrictions on imports of Russian fossil fuels, the spokesman said that Europe continues to free itself from its dependence on these supplies.

“We certainly do not want to support the war by purchasing these fuels“, he summed up.