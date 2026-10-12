Kremlin rejects 60-day ceasefire proposal but allows pause in strikes on Ukraine election day

Russian President Vladimir Putin would be ready to order the armed forces not to strike Ukraine on the day of the country's presidential election. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

At the same time, Moscow rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to allow presidential elections to be held in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that instead of a temporary ceasefire, it is demanding a comprehensive peace agreement.

„Please tell Putin: give us two months - 60 days of a complete ceasefire, 60 days – and we will organize elections“, Zelensky said in an interview for the program “This Week“ on the American television ABC.

Peskov pointed out that Russia is not seeking a temporary cessation of hostilities, but a long-term peace.

“In the Kremlin, both President Putin and representatives of the authorities at various levels have repeatedly stated that we do not want a ceasefire. We want lasting peace and we are ready to do everything possible to achieve it“, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Russia has long insisted that Ukraine hold elections and claims that the refusal to organize them calls into question Zelensky's legitimacy as head of state. However, Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during martial law.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that talks are continuing on a possible cessation of attacks on the energy infrastructure of Russia and Ukraine - an agreement announced by US President Donald Trump.

Peskov refused to specify whether the possible agreement would only cover oil refineries. According to him, additional information will be released in due course.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin expects the upcoming trial in connection with the explosions on the “Nord Stream“ gas pipelines in 2022 to be objective and to establish who the instigators and perpetrators of the attack were.