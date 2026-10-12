Greece votes to ban social media for children under 15

The Greek parliament is expected to vote on October 22 on a bill that would ban access to social media for children under 15. If passed, the regulation would come into effect on January 1, 2027.

The measures were presented by State Minister Akis Skertsos, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, and Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence Minister Dimitris Papastergiou. The restriction will cover platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and X, as well as other services that use algorithms to continuously offer videos and encourage continuous consumption of content.

Shared responsibility for protecting children

Akis Skertsos stressed that Greece is seeking to implement the ban in line with European law. According to him, protecting children online should not be left solely to parents.

„The responsibility for protecting children online should be shared by parents, technology companies and the state“, said Akis Skertsos.

The Minister of State pointed to Australia as an example of a country that has taken similar measures. However, he said, Greece must bring its national regulation into line with European Union rules.

Data on the use of social networks

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced that more than half of Greek junior high school students started using social networks between the ages of 10 and 12.

One in four students admits to using the platforms excessively. One in five children feels nervous, insecure or has difficulty concentrating when they do not have access to their mobile phone. Georgiadis presented the data as the result of research on the subject.

The measure was announced in April by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Initially, the government planned to adopt the legislative changes in the summer, but according to the announced schedule, the vote is scheduled for October 22. If approved, the ban will come into effect on January 1, 2027.

Sources: bta.bg