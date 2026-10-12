Saudi Arabia: Energy supplies remain resilient

Saudi Arabia's energy supplies remain resilient despite market turmoil and attacks on the kingdom's infrastructure, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said. He spoke in Riyadh during the World Petroleum Council congress.

“The sustainability of the energy system is not measured only by the available reserve production, pipelines and gigawatts of generating capacity“, the minister said.

According to him, the ability of an energy system should also be assessed by the capabilities to maintain, repair, redirect and replace supplies, as well as to recover from interruptions.

“We adhere to our commitments and strive to fulfill them regardless of the circumstances“, said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The “East-West“ oil pipeline has resumed operations

The statement was made against the backdrop of a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia. According to the information provided, Houthi fighters attacked several airports, including those in Riyadh and Dammam. The attacks killed at least 14 people and injured hundreds.

In September, Saudi Arabia's main East-West oil pipeline, a key export route to world markets, was damaged. Refineries and a port on the Red Sea coast were also attacked.

The pipeline has resumed operations, with flows through it reaching more than 80 percent of its capacity. The facility allows Saudi Arabia to transport oil to the Red Sea without relying entirely on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Exports approach pre-war levels

Amid restrictions on key routes, state-owned Saudi Aramco has increased crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Total Saudi oil exports in September approached pre-war levels with Iran.

Saudi crude oil shipments in the same month approached their 2025 averages. This came amid a sharp increase in transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The military actions also disrupted the holding of the World Petroleum Council congress in Riyadh. Among the executives who declined to attend in person are the CEOs of “British Petroleum“ and “Shell“. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman thanked the participants who traveled to the forum and said that Saudi Arabia would guarantee their security.

Sources: bta.bg, rigzone.com