Russian Army: Three ships carrying military cargo to Ukraine hit

Russia said it had carried out drone strikes on three cargo ships that Moscow said were carrying military equipment to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. Two of the ships were heading to Odessa, and the third to Nikolaev.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported a strike on a logistics center in the Nikolaev region. The agency said that “three cargo ships“ used to transport military equipment to Ukraine were hit.

The information did not provide data on the type of ships, the size of the cargo or the material damage caused. No data on casualties or injuries were reported.

Reuters, quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, notes that it was unable to independently confirm the claims of the Russian military department. The information provided does not contain any confirmation or denial from the Ukrainian authorities.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com