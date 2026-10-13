Tourist dies, several others injured in roller coaster accident

An accident on a roller coaster in Georgia has killed one person and injured several others, 41NBC reported. The Goliath facility of the Six Flags company was closed after the accident, and tourists were evacuated using special stairs. According to eyewitnesses, the deceased man fell from the roller coaster, hitting the metal structure several times. There is no information about what exactly caused the serious accident.

The Goliath amusement park opened 20 years ago, its highest point is 60 meters high, from where the train descends sharply at a speed of over 110 kilometers per hour.

This is another accident with an amusement attraction of the Six Flags company, after the X2 park was closed permanently last month due to more than 100 cases of people suffering concussions.