Russia expects up to 3.5 million tons of diesel for export per month

Russia could restore its diesel exports to between 3 and 3.5 million tons per month by the end of the year. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to the state television channel “Russia 24“.

According to him, the agreement reached with US President Donald Trump will allow Russia to increase its supplies and partially balance supply and demand on world markets.

Russia links increased exports to agreement with Trump

“By the end of the year, exports could reach 3-3.5 million tons per month, which will return us to pre-crisis levels“, said Alexander Novak.

Novak's statement comes after Donald Trump announced an agreement for the supply of Russian diesel to the US and world markets. The US president presented the deal as a measure to limit the global rise in fuel prices.

According to information cited by Reuters, Russian quantities may exceed the volumes announced by Trump. Before the restrictions imposed due to refinery problems and sanctions, Russian diesel exports were over 3 million tons per month.

Moscow has not specified a final timetable for individual deliveries. Novak is talking about a possible volume by the end of the year, not about quantities already realized.

Moscow reports energy sales of $320.7 billion

In the same interview, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that since 2022, Russia has supplied the European Union with hydrocarbons worth $320.7 billion, or about €286 billion.

“This is about the volume of energy resource supplies to European Union countries,“ said Novak.

According to him, in the first nine months of the year alone, European countries purchased Russian energy resources worth $21.3 billion, or about €19 billion. He specified that supplies continue in sectors for which exemptions from sanctions restrictions have been granted.

Some purchases continue despite sanctions

France continues to be supplied with Russian liquefied natural gas. Slovakia and Hungary benefit from exemptions that allow them to buy Russian oil delivered through pipelines.

The amount indicated by Novak does not include Russian hydrocarbons that reach Europe indirectly after processing in third countries. India and Turkey, as well as China, have increased their purchases of Russian crude oil since the start of the war in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant described as “hypocrisy” the continued purchases of Russian energy by European countries. He said they continue to fund Vladimir Putin while criticizing the possibility of the US taking advantage of lower diesel prices.

Sources: bta.bg