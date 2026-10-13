Reuters: Russian diesel deal aims for new talks

The agreement to export Russian diesel is part of an attempt by the Donald Trump administration to bring Russia back to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by US officials to the Ukrainian delegation during a meeting in Miami on Friday, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

The meeting was attended by Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. According to three sources familiar with the talks, the Americans explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to negotiate an end to the four-and-a-half-year war.

Two of the sources said that the diesel deal could help restart trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine. According to another, the agreement sends a signal that Trump is ready to make deals with Moscow and could soften Russia's position.

Washington defends the deal

„The idea was that the United States could go back to the Russians and say, „Look, the Ukrainians stopped the strikes, and we gave you this deal. Now it's your turn to do something,“ one of the sources said.

Under the agreement, Russia will supply more than 2.25 million barrels of diesel to the US and global markets. Donald Trump defended the decision and described it as “the right choice for the American people“. The president claims that the deal will lower energy prices in the United States.

However, the agreement has drawn criticism from American lawmakers. They claim that through it Moscow will receive funds to continue the war without Vladimir Putin being forced to make concessions to end the conflict.

During the meeting, Jared Kushner said that Trump wants Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries. The American president claims that these attacks are raising global fuel prices. According to experts quoted by Reuters, the main factor in the increase in prices is the consequences of the war in Iran.

Energy truce remains unconfirmed

A few days after the presentation of the diesel deal, Trump announced an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine. The two sides have not confirmed that they have reached such an agreement. Since its announcement, Russian forces have carried out strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal for a full 60-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials have been skeptical of the American approach, which they say relies on trade deals to change Russian policy. The Trump administration has already made proposals for sanctions relief and potential mineral deals, but Reuters reports that these have not led to a change in Russia’s main demands.

The Miami meeting also discussed guarantees for Ukraine’s security, funds for the country’s reconstruction and the need for Kiev to formalize its investment plans. European representatives also participated in the talks, and the World Bank joined remotely.

The Ukrainian delegation left the meeting without making any formal commitments. Kiev representatives have signaled that they would agree to an energy ceasefire if Russia also respects it.

Sources: bta.bg