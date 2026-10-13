Cyberattack shuts down refrigerators in hundreds of stores in France

A large-scale cyberattack has shut down the refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets in France, bTV reported. As a result of the attack, tons of chilled and frozen food have to be thrown away, as the products have been left at an inappropriate temperature.

The hackers have penetrated the software for remote control of refrigerators and freezers. They have then triggered a forced defrost, which has led to a sharp increase in temperatures in the stores. Systems that allow remote monitoring and control of cooling have been affected.

The temperature in the freezer has reached 50 degrees

In one of the supermarkets, the temperatures in the freezers have risen to 50 degrees. However, the warning system was not activated, which delayed the response of employees and increased losses.

In this store alone, the damage is estimated at around 20,000 euros. Nationally, the losses could reach several million euros, as the affected stores have to scrap large quantities of fresh, chilled and frozen products.

Fires also reported

Fires have broken out in some of the supermarkets, related to the malfunctioning of refrigeration systems. The confirmed effects of the attack so far are mainly related to damaged systems, destroyed food and material damage.

No data on injured people has been provided. It has not been reported who is behind the software intrusion. The investigation must establish how access to the systems was gained, as well as the exact number of stores affected and the extent of the damage.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg